Efforts afoot to boost export-led economic growth in Pakistan through bilateral trade: British Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner Monday said he was making efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and to propel the volume of bilateral trade to boost inclusive and export-led economic growth in Pakistan.

The high commissioner in his frank and interactive discussion highlighted the importance of UK-Pakistan relations at the Center for Aerospace and Strategic Studies (CASS) Conversations with Ambassadors on "Pakistan – United Kingdom Relations – Challenges and Opportunities" here, said a press release.

The high commissioner said he was making efforts to promote inclusive and export-led economic growth through collaborative joint ventures in the areas of healthcare, clean energy, combating climate change, education and tourism sectors in Pakistan.

The session was moderated by Director Foreign Policy, CASS, Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani which was followed by a candid Question and Answer session between the High Commissioner and the participants.