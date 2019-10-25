UrduPoint.com
Efforts Afoot To Bring Reforms In Public Institutions: Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Friday said reforms were being introduced in public institutions for yielding positive results as they were playing a vital role in country's development.

Addressing a seminar on "Role of public institutions in nation building and development" held here at National Highway Authority (NHA) headquarters, he said the postings of capable and sincere officers was indispensable to achieve the set targets in the departments.

"Attempts to run public institutions through nepotism damaged the departments" he added.

After coming into power he said, the present government achieved first 100 days targets successfully while the set targets for one year were also achieved.

"We are committed to enhance the revenue of NHA by Rs100 billion through hardworking and dedication," the minister noted.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the vision of justice and equality and steps are underway to achieve the objectives.

Federal Secretary Communications, Jawwad Rafique Malik, Chairman NHA Capt (R) Sikandar Qayyum and other senior officials of ministry of communication were also present on the occasion.

