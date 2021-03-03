UrduPoint.com
Efforts Afoot To Bring Stability In KMC: Administrator

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:03 PM

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that efforts are being made to bring stability in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to ensure payment of salaries, pension and execution of development works on-time

The Administrator said this while presiding over a meeting attended by Financial Advisor Murtaza, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Finance and Accounts Riaz Khatri, Director Welfare Mehmood Baig and other officials, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrator said there is shortfall of Rs 40 million and directed the officials concerned to take steps to meet the required amount.

Ahmed directed that issuance of salaries and pension should be priority, adding that any negligence would not be tolerated.

He said that after verification of vehicles, they would hopefully save huge amount in the head of fuel.

The Administrator sad that hundreds of thousands of rupees save from fuel would be utilized in payment of salaries and pension on time.

He directed his sub ordinates to compile and submit reports of vehicles along with the amount of fuel being provided to them by March 31.

