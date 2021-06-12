Efforts afoot to build multiple dams, water reservoirs: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that efforts were afoot to build multiple dams and ten big water reservoirs in the country.

In a tweet, he said the initiatives would not only enhance water storage capacity but also ensure provision of inexpensive electricity to the masses.

Farrukh said during the financial year 2021-22, an amount of Rs 57 billion was allocated for Dasu hydro water reservoir, Rs 23 billion for Diamer Basha dam, Rs 14 billion for Nelum Jehlum hydro project and Rs 6 billion for Mohmand dam.