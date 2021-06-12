UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Afoot To Build Multiple Dams, Water Reservoirs: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:25 AM

Efforts afoot to build multiple dams, water reservoirs: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that efforts were afoot to build multiple dams and ten big water reservoirs in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that efforts were afoot to build multiple dams and ten big water reservoirs in the country.

In a tweet, he said the initiatives would not only enhance water storage capacity but also ensure provision of inexpensive electricity to the masses.

Farrukh said during the financial year 2021-22, an amount of Rs 57 billion was allocated for Dasu hydro water reservoir, Rs 23 billion for Diamer Basha dam, Rs 14 billion for Nelum Jehlum hydro project and Rs 6 billion for Mohmand dam.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Dam Billion

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s elected seat on UN Security Council ref ..

2 minutes ago

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

17 minutes ago

Opposition must shun 'culture of protest', come up ..

6 minutes ago

IFJ Calls on Algeria to Stop Crackdown on Media, R ..

6 minutes ago

Scotland can be giant-killers at Euro 2020, says C ..

6 minutes ago

India's grave rights abuses in Kashmir continue to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.