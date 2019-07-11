UrduPoint.com
Efforts Afoot To Check Population Growth: Dr Zafar Mirza

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:47 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said that efforts are afoot to check population growth.Addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the people should also support government's initiatives towards that end.He said that the health and population sectors have been integrated at the federal level.

He said family planning services will be made available to the people at the primary healthcare level.The special assistant said that a national task force on population has been established. He said its first meeting will be held in the next few weeks.

He said this task force will formulate a national action plan on population.Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar pointed out that population growth rate in Pakistan is higher than other South Asian Nations.

He said we have to bring change in the mindset of the people about family planning as has been done in some other Islamic countries.She said our aim is also to ensure financial inclusion of women by opening bank accounts of those who are receiving cash grants under the Income Support Programme.

