Efforts Afoot To Cleanse Capital's Nullahs: Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Sanitation Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was making concerted efforts to remove garbage and unwanted material from multiple nullahs of the Federal capital, said its senior official on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said heavy machinery was being used to cleanse nullah on regular basis to ensure clean and green environment in the capital city.

He added that the nullahs of F series' sectors were cleaned, whereas the cleansing of other areas ravines was underway.

The senior official said dumpsters of various sizes were placed in slum areas, while the teams of sanitation department were educating the residents on using those facilities to avoid littering in nullahs.

