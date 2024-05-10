Open Menu

Efforts Afoot To Complete Development Schemes Timely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure early completion of ongoing development schemes.

In this regard, Planning Officer, D.I.Khan Arslan Mahmood, along with his team, on Friday visited various developmental schemes in Darazinda area and inspected the pace of progress.

During the inspection, he directed the officials concerned to use quality material in the schemes and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that district monitoring was needed to uplift the lives of the people through development initiatives which should be carried out in a transparent manner

“Let's ensure every brick laid here tells a story of development and hope for our community," he observed.

