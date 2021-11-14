Efforts afoot to complete ongoing 'development projects' in Balochistan: MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly (MNA) Munawara Baloch Sunday said that Balochistan government has taken up concrete measures to complete all ongoing development projects and if found flaws in the development mechanism would be rectified by the government.

"No obstacle in the way of Naya Pakistan would be tolerated as PTI government is standing with the neglected segments of society", she said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's Current Affairs program.

PTI government has acknowledged grievances of the people of Balochistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan is diligently putting great efforts to resolve them in the good interests of the people of the province, she mentioned.

MNA further said that Federal government and institutions are complementing the efforts of provincial government by timely provision of assistance and funds in this regard.

She said the government has started crackdown against those responsible for its delay that will eventually lead to the completion of development projects.

Moreover, the provincial as well as federal governments are also focusing on dams construction in Balochistan to overcome its water shortage, she added.