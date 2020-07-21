UrduPoint.com
Efforts Afoot To Construct Pakistan House Buildings In Makkah, Madina: National Assembly Told

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:50 AM

The National Assembly was informed on Monday that the government was making efforts to get land from Saudi Arabia as a gift for construction of Pakistan House buildings in Makkah-tul-Mukarramah and Madina-tul-Munawwarah aimed at providing maximum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims at the holy land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):The National Assembly was informed on Monday that the government was making efforts to get land from Saudi Arabia as a gift for construction of Pakistan House buildings in Makkah-tul-Mukarramah and Madina-tul-Munawwarah aimed at providing maximum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims at the holy land.

During the question-hour session, Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said for the last 8-9 years, the Pakistan House facility was missing in Makkah from where coordinated services were provided to Pakistani Hujjaj so that they could perform their religious obligation in a hassle-free manner.

"Presence of Pakistan House, as a symbolic, in Makkah-tul-Mukarramah is also imperative," he said, adding a Pakistan House building had been demolished in Madina-tul-Munawarrah and its amount had been withheld on the court's order.

Qadri said Pakistan's foremost need was to get the facility in Makkah-tul-Mukarramah and, once it was made functional, the government would try to provide the same services in Madinah-tul-Munawarrah.

Answering a question, the minister said around Rs 50 billion amount had been collected from the intending pilgrims on account of Hajj expenses for the current year, which were deposited in Islamic Shariah accounts of different bank. "From where, around Rs 490 million have been transferred, which would be kept in Pilgrims Welfare Fund." He said the fund was used for welfare of Hujjaj and extending maximum facilities like provision of medicine, vaccination, Hajj rituals' training besides bearing expenses of Hajj Muawneen.

