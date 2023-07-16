Open Menu

Efforts Afoot To Control Population Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Efforts afoot to control population growth

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :District Population Welfare Department was making all-out efforts to sensitize the masses about the importance of family planning by extending relevant services so that marginalized and young people could plan their families.

District Officer Sherry Sukhan said this while speaking to the participants of a seminar organized by the family health clinic at Military Hospital Rawalpindi.

Sherry said that various kinds of programme including seminars, walks and workshops were being organized in all tehsils of the district, to mobilize the population of the district's rural areas and raise awareness on various issues, including family planning and the concept of small family size.

She added the issue of rapid population growth could only be resolved with the cooperation of the masses, and the Population Welfare Department was trying its utmost to guide the youngsters about the challenges of population outbreaks.

Sherry added that family planning was vital for development issues, including gender equality, poverty, maternal health, human rights and environmental protection.

She said that world population day was an annual event which was observed on July 11 every year, adding to mark World Population Day "Population Week" was celebrated in a befitting manner by organizing competitions, demonstrating walks and other activities in the district.

A seminar to highlight the importance of family planning would be held at the Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce and Industry in the coming week.

Related Topics

World Population Welfare Young Guide Rawalpindi Chamber July Commerce Family Event All Industry

Recent Stories

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

48 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

2 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

3 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

3 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

19 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

19 hours ago
 s

S

19 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan