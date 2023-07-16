Efforts afoot to control population growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :District Population Welfare Department was making all-out efforts to sensitize the masses about the importance of family planning by extending relevant services so that marginalized and young people could plan their families.

District Officer Sherry Sukhan said this while speaking to the participants of a seminar organized by the family health clinic at Military Hospital Rawalpindi.

Sherry said that various kinds of programme including seminars, walks and workshops were being organized in all tehsils of the district, to mobilize the population of the district's rural areas and raise awareness on various issues, including family planning and the concept of small family size.

She added the issue of rapid population growth could only be resolved with the cooperation of the masses, and the Population Welfare Department was trying its utmost to guide the youngsters about the challenges of population outbreaks.

Sherry added that family planning was vital for development issues, including gender equality, poverty, maternal health, human rights and environmental protection.

She said that world population day was an annual event which was observed on July 11 every year, adding to mark World Population Day "Population Week" was celebrated in a befitting manner by organizing competitions, demonstrating walks and other activities in the district.

A seminar to highlight the importance of family planning would be held at the Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce and Industry in the coming week.