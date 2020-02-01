Efforts afoot to Coronavirus challenges Dr Zafar Mirza

The government is fully alive to Coronavirus challenge and devised a strategy for diagnosis and treatment of infected persons if found in Pakistan, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The government is fully alive to Coronavirus challenge and devised a strategy for diagnosis and treatment of infected persons if found in Pakistan, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday.

Addressing a news conference, the SAPM said all ministries and divisions are on board to tackle Coronavirus patients when and where found in the country.

"Kits for diagnosis and treatment of Coronavirus would be received this evening while an effective awareness campaign is also on cards to sensitize people," he added.

\more