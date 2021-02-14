UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Afoot To Curb Cyber Crimes Against Children: Viqar Un Nisa

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Efforts afoot to curb cyber crimes against children: Viqar un Nisa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Wafaqi Mohtasib's Commissioner for Children and Transgender Syeda Waqar un Nisa Hashmi has said that concerted efforts were being made to curb cyber crimes against children by addressing systemic issues through short, medium and long term measures.

She told APP that the Wafaqi Mohtasib had formed a high-level task force, which was meeting almost every week to evolve a holistic plan of action to curb cyber crimes against children in the country.

Viqar un Nisa, who is also the task force convener, said so far the forum met three times in almost month time, whereas it finalized its Terms of Reference (ToRs)in its maiden meeting that held at the last month.

She said the decision regarding formation of two sub committees was taken in its second meeting. It was meant to take specific actions for effectively curbing the growing cyber crime against children in the country, she added.

To a query, she said the participants of task were briefed on the laws dealing with cyber crimes against children during the recent held meeting.

She said the task force was formed after realizing bottlenecks in the contemporary system. It included officials from the Law Enforcement Agencies, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, a psychologist with expertise in the relevant field and parliamentarians, she added.

She said the task force's ToRs focused on identifying practical challenges to prevent dissemination of pornographic material, reviewing cyber crime laws, enhancing coordination among the LEAs, establishing cyber crime cells in police stations and constituting thematic sub-committees for the purpose.

\395

Related Topics

Police United Nations Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Cyber Crime From

Recent Stories

All schools, nurseries in Umm Al Qaiwain shift to ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-related restrictions fo ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland

3 hours ago

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

4 hours ago

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.