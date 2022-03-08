Efforts afoot to develop E-12/4: CDA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Tuesday said efforts were afoot to carried out development work at sector E-12/4.

The authority had opened bids to start civil work at the area at earliest, said its spokesman.

The Federal apex agency, he said had received the lowest bid of Rs289.805 million from one of five contractors who participated in the bidding process.

The development works included drainage system, water supply, sewerage network, construction of connecting roads including main highways, installation of street lights, and other development works.

It may be mention that such sectors of Islamabad were facing delay in development work for a long time. However, due to special interest of CDA chairman the authority had expedited the development activity.

Meanwhile, the authority also approved building plans of various commercial buildings in Islamabad in its recently held meeting of design waiting committee.

The building plan of Plot No. 39 and 40, D-Markaz of Gulberg Residencia located in Zone Five of Islamabad was approved. Similarly, a building plan for a plot in Sector A of Zaraj House Scheme located in Zone Five was also approved.

The building plan was also approved after thorough scrutiny of Plot No. 20, Plot No. 27 and 29 in Gulberg Green business Park in Zone Four of Islamabad. Later, a building plan was also approved for the construction of a private school in Sector E-11, Islamabad.

