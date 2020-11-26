UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Afoot To End Deprivation Among Gwadar Locals

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

Efforts afoot to end deprivation among Gwadar locals

Balochistan government was striving hard to develop Gwadar to end the sense of deprivation among the people of port city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan government was striving hard to develop Gwadar to end the sense of deprivation among the people of port city.

The quarters concerned were making all out efforts to expedite the infrastructure and development projects for its timely completion, an official in Balochistan government told APP on Thursday.

"Gwadar will emerged soon as economic hub across the globe," he added.

There were some long and short term policies under consideration to develop the port city on modern lines, he said.

Under the long-term plan water drainage, supply and distribution projects would be completed in different phases, besides ensuring the supply of clean drinking water to the port dwellers.

The water supply to Gwadar through transmission line from Swad Dam has been completed in first phase while work from Shadi Kaur to Chadigar was under way in second phase which was likely to complete soon.

To mitigate the water shortage in Gwadar, a summary has been tabled to the provincial Cabinet for approval after completing the policy work.

The authorities concerned were asked to strictly adhere to Gwadar Master Plan while carrying out development and other public welfare projects in the city.

Highlighting the key points of Gwadar Master plan, the official said Rs1000 million were earmarked in public sector development programme (PSDP) in fiscal year 2019-20 for rehabilitation of old Gwadar city.

He said that there are vast investment opportunities in Gwadar and a comprehensive strategy should be adopted to attract investors.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Water Marriage Dam Gwadar Hub All From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Multan administration refuses PDM to hold public r ..

7 minutes ago

Khairpur adminstration launches anti encroachment ..

2 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Clears New York Churches, Synagog ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

SC appoints Sher Afzal as amicus curiae in Nayab U ..

2 minutes ago

UN experts sound alarm over AI-enhanced racial pro ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.