Efforts afoot to end deprivation among residents of Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan government was striving hard to develop Gwadar to end the sense of deprivation among the people of port city.

The quarters concerned were making all out efforts to expedite the infrastructure and development projects for its timely completion, an official in Balochistan government told APP.

"Gwadar will emerged soon as economic hub across the globe," he added.

There were some long and short term policies under consideration to develop the port city on modern lines, he said.

Under the long-term plan water drainage, supply and distribution projects would be completed in different phases, besides ensuring the supply of clean drinking water to the port dwellers.

The water supply to Gwadar through transmission line from Swad Dam has been completed in first phase while work from Shadi Kaur to Chadigar was under way in second phase which was likely to complete soon.

To mitigate the water shortage in Gwadar, a summary has been tabled to the provincial Cabinet for approval after completing the policy work.

The authorities concerned were asked to strictly adhere to Gwadar Master Plan while carrying out development and other public welfare projects in the city.

Highlighting the key points of Gwadar Master plan, the official said Rs1000 million were earmarked in public sector development programme (PSDP) in fiscal year 2019-20 for rehabilitation of old Gwadar city.

He said that there are vast investment opportunities in Gwadar and a comprehensive strategy should be adopted to attract investors.