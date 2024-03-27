Efforts afoot to ensure continuity of education in flood-affected areas: SDEO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The district administration is committed to ensure continuity of education for the children residing in flood affected areas of the district.

These views were expressed by Sub Divisional Education Officer (SDEO) for Prova Tehsil Ms Sobia during her visit to Lunda union council. She also inspected academic activities and facilities at the Government Girls Primary School (GGPS) Adha Khyarah School which suffered a heavy damage during last year's floods, resulting in the collapse of its boundary walls.

Accompanied by her team, the female education officer took stock of the plight of the school in the wake of last year’s floods and expressed concerns over the physical infrastructure and enrollment of students, which had been adversely affected.

She issued special directives to the school's head teacher, emphasizing the importance of ensuring regular attendance and actively encouraging enrollment to mitigate the impact of the disaster on the students' education.

She acknowledged the shortage of teachers as a pressing issue but assured that every effort would be made to address it promptly. She expressed her determination to improve teacher attendance, stating her commitment to finding solutions that would alleviate the concerns of both the students and the community.

