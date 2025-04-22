Efforts afoot to ensure Electoral Participation of Persons with Disabilities: DEC Sanghar

District Election Commissioner (DEC) Sanghar, Muhammad Sarwar, has stated that efforts are being made to ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the democratic process through voter registration and improved access to polling stations

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) District Election Commissioner (DEC) Sanghar, Muhammad Sarwar, has stated that efforts are being made to ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the democratic process through voter registration and improved access to polling stations.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Voter education Committee held at Aastha Hands Independence Living Center.

A large number of persons with disabilities attended the event. Election Officer Muhammad Umair highlighted that reserved seats have been allocated for persons with disabilities in local government elections under the Sindh Local Government Act.

The session was also addressed by Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Project Manager of Hands Independence Living Center, Mumtaz Mangi, Hadi Bakhsh Mari, and Saima Sattar, who shed light on the challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

Participants were informed about the voting process, available facilities, and their rights as voters. Committee officials emphasized that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that persons with disabilities can vote with dignity and ease.

The meeting was attended by government officials, social workers, and a significant number of persons with disabilities.

The speakers reiterated that the objective of the session was to promote political participation among persons with disabilities and assist them in registering and casting their votes.

