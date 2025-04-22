- Home
- Pakistan
- Efforts afoot to ensure Electoral Participation of Persons with Disabilities: DEC Sanghar
Efforts Afoot To Ensure Electoral Participation Of Persons With Disabilities: DEC Sanghar
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 10:07 PM
District Election Commissioner (DEC) Sanghar, Muhammad Sarwar, has stated that efforts are being made to ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the democratic process through voter registration and improved access to polling stations
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) District Election Commissioner (DEC) Sanghar, Muhammad Sarwar, has stated that efforts are being made to ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the democratic process through voter registration and improved access to polling stations.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Voter education Committee held at Aastha Hands Independence Living Center.
A large number of persons with disabilities attended the event. Election Officer Muhammad Umair highlighted that reserved seats have been allocated for persons with disabilities in local government elections under the Sindh Local Government Act.
The session was also addressed by Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Project Manager of Hands Independence Living Center, Mumtaz Mangi, Hadi Bakhsh Mari, and Saima Sattar, who shed light on the challenges faced by persons with disabilities.
Participants were informed about the voting process, available facilities, and their rights as voters. Committee officials emphasized that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that persons with disabilities can vote with dignity and ease.
The meeting was attended by government officials, social workers, and a significant number of persons with disabilities.
The speakers reiterated that the objective of the session was to promote political participation among persons with disabilities and assist them in registering and casting their votes.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests
Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case
Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrat ..
Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: palace
IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing
CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed and U&I garments
Court fines PTI defendants over delay in witness cross-examination
Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai House takes part i ..
Efforts afoot to ensure Electoral Participation of Persons with Disabilities: DE ..
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directs office ..
DISCOs Support Units meeting held
SECP enhances Quasi-Judicial framework
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests7 minutes ago
-
Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case7 minutes ago
-
Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrations9 minutes ago
-
IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing9 minutes ago
-
Court fines PTI defendants over delay in witness cross-examination9 minutes ago
-
Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai House takes part in spring flower comp ..7 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to ensure Electoral Participation of Persons with Disabilities: DEC Sanghar7 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directs officers to enhance citize ..8 minutes ago
-
Raouf Mazou, Amir Muqam discuss on ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees21 minutes ago
-
Pak Amb. meets former Egyptian minister21 minutes ago
-
Abdul Basit inaugurates Women Center, Shelter Home, Help Line, Women Business Bazaar21 minutes ago
-
Court issues notice on PTI’s request to shift protest case21 minutes ago