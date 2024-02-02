Efforts afoot to ensure fair, peaceful elections on February 8: minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz Friday reiterated his government’s commitment for fulfilling duty of conducting

free, fair and transparent elections, saying the caretaker setup would remain fully impartial in the entire electoral

process.

"Equal opportunities are being provided to all political parties, there will be no discrimination against anyone," he said while talking to a Private news channel.

“All available resources will be provided to all provincial governments for holding transparent and peaceful elections", he added.

The Minister urged the public to vote for their future and to maintain the democratic process in the country.

He emphasized, "The implementation of the Election Commission’s code of conduct, and measures will be taken to ensure compliance."

He assured, "Law enforcement, including the police and other security agencies will also play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law during the electoral process."

Political parties should also cooperate with law enforcement agencies for holding any public meeting or corner meeting for election campaign, he added.

Replying a query, he said security institutions were taking all possible steps to defeat terrorism in a "befitting manner".