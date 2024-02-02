Open Menu

Efforts Afoot To Ensure Fair, Peaceful Elections On February 8: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Efforts afoot to ensure fair, peaceful elections on February 8: minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz Friday reiterated his government’s commitment for fulfilling duty of conducting

free, fair and transparent elections, saying the caretaker setup would remain fully impartial in the entire electoral

process.

"Equal opportunities are being provided to all political parties, there will be no discrimination against anyone," he said while talking to a Private news channel.

“All available resources will be provided to all provincial governments for holding transparent and peaceful elections", he added.

The Minister urged the public to vote for their future and to maintain the democratic process in the country.

He emphasized, "The implementation of the Election Commission’s code of conduct, and measures will be taken to ensure compliance."

He assured, "Law enforcement, including the police and other security agencies will also play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law during the electoral process."

Political parties should also cooperate with law enforcement agencies for holding any public meeting or corner meeting for election campaign, he added.

Replying a query, he said security institutions were taking all possible steps to defeat terrorism in a "befitting manner".

Related Topics

Election Police Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote All Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

11 minutes ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

19 minutes ago
 Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

4 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

13 hours ago
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

13 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

13 hours ago
 Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA fundi ..

Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials

13 hours ago
 Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance t ..

Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan