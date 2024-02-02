Efforts Afoot To Ensure Fair, Peaceful Elections On February 8: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz Friday reiterated his government’s commitment for fulfilling duty of conducting
free, fair and transparent elections, saying the caretaker setup would remain fully impartial in the entire electoral
process.
"Equal opportunities are being provided to all political parties, there will be no discrimination against anyone," he said while talking to a Private news channel.
“All available resources will be provided to all provincial governments for holding transparent and peaceful elections", he added.
The Minister urged the public to vote for their future and to maintain the democratic process in the country.
He emphasized, "The implementation of the Election Commission’s code of conduct, and measures will be taken to ensure compliance."
He assured, "Law enforcement, including the police and other security agencies will also play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law during the electoral process."
Political parties should also cooperate with law enforcement agencies for holding any public meeting or corner meeting for election campaign, he added.
Replying a query, he said security institutions were taking all possible steps to defeat terrorism in a "befitting manner".
Recent Stories
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcycle theft, burglary gang busted, stolen goods recovered4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 700 kites, string rolls4 minutes ago
-
Couple killed, four injured in road accident on M214 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Multan university of Science & Technology44 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leader appreciates Pakistan’s unconditional support to Kashmir cause54 minutes ago
-
Mind games important for fostering physical, mental growth in youth: PM1 hour ago
-
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
IIOJK authorities issue avalanche warning for eight districts1 hour ago
-
Mirwaiz expresses grief over loss of lives in IIOJK accidents2 hours ago
-
Murder convict sent to gallows in Hassanabdal2 hours ago
-
Solangi condemns malicious campaign against journalist Ghareeda2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Ethiopia agree for twinning of cities, promote tourist exchange4 hours ago