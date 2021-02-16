UrduPoint.com
Efforts Afoot To Ensure Installation Of Tracker System In Buses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Efforts afoot to ensure installation of tracker system in buses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An official of Balochistan government Tuesday said concerted efforts were being made to implement a life-saving project, aimed at installing tracking chips in public transport buses.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan Transport Department Zafar Qumbdani said the initiative was ought to materialize on February 16 but delayed due to certain reasons.

The provincial government has planned to install tracking system in 116 buses running on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Chaman highway in the first phase of the project to monitor and check the movement of the buses, he said.

The installation of tracker device in buses running on national highways would also control over speeding and provide the data, said Zafar.

The government would be expanding the project across the province to control the human lives, he added.

The provincial transport department has also a plan to establish check post on main highways to ensure check and balance on public transport to control the violation of trafic rules in the province, Zafar added. A formal warning would be issued to those crossing speed limits and in case of repeat violation, their licenses would be cancelled with busting of vehicles. Maximum speed limit across the province would be 90 kilometers per hour, he added.

He said all the roads in the province needed expansion and in that regard, they would approach the Federal Government.

The authority was taking strict action against public transporters, which were not having proper maintenance of vehicles.

The authority has been seized around 70 local buses of low model and the owners of smoke-emitting vehicles were fined. Overloading was a crime and vehicle owners would be imposed fine on that count also, he added.

The transport department having no judicial power to issue challans to the violators however, he said that the Balochistan government was making a policy to authorize transport department to ensure strict enforcement as per the law.

He said the authority has been establishing regional office at Hub to ensure strict implementation of law and facilitate the masses.

Replying to a question, he said strict action was taken against the rickshaw drivers over no route permits, he said the authority would issue more rout permits to the transporters and rickshaw drivers. The government has created jobs in the transport department through different initiatives.

The Balochistan government has also working on 'Green Bus Service' project to provide best and affordable public transport to the commuters of Quetta.

The project to launch the bus service in Quetta to overcome the traffic issues was in its final stage and would be start soon.

A state-run public transport comprising, six big and four mini buses would be started on an experimental basis by determining suitable routes in Quetta.

"If public transport is standardized, people will travel in it and it will have a positive impact on the overall traffic system," he said.

