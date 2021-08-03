UrduPoint.com

Efforts Afoot To Ensure Maximum Transparency In Enquiries: FIA Sindh Director

Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:03 PM

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh Zone-II Director Mohammad Younus Chandio Tuesday said the efforts were being made to ensure maximum transparency in handling enquiries initiated on basis of source reports

Presiding over a board meeting of FIA Sindh Zone-II, Chandio said no any misconduct would be tolerated and no any enquiry would be closed on the initiated reports, according to a news release.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director Hyderabad Wasi Hyder, Deputy Director SBA Ayaz Mehr, Acting Deputy Director Mirpur Khas Deputy Director (Law) Nadeem Ahmed Chachar, Deputy Director Crime Zonal Office Ali Murad and other FIA Law officers & Investigation Officers (IOs) and Enquiry Officers (EOs) of all Circles.

The meeting reviewed agenda items including progress made on Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Registration of Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) Cases on the recommendation of Police referred cases, raids conducted and cases of hawala/hundi, disbursement of budget funds, equipment's and uniform, conviction and case trial proceedings, timely submission of exploration reports, appeal against acquittal cases and disposal of pending enquiries.

Younus Chandio directed the Circle Heads and all the IOs to reduce old pendency of 2019 and 2020 within 30 days without failing. "If any enquiry is closed which is initiated on source, the departmental action would be initiated against the EO", he added.

The Zonal Director stressed upon speedy disposal of Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) related enquiries and AML cases pending for more than 3 months without fail.

He further directed the circle heads to submit performance reports of all IOs and EOs on monthly basis to his office.

FIA Zonal Director Mohammad Younus Chandio also directed the officers to focus on conviction and verification exceeding 14 days limit time be finalized forthwith on merit.

