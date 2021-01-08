Efforts afoot to establish peace, development in society: IGP Islamabad

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Friday said it was always his priority to work together for establishing peace and development of the society

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) ::Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Friday said it was always his priority to work together for establishing peace and development of the society.

Professional skills would be used to tackle the challenges being faced by the capital territory, he maintained.

He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony arranged in his honor at Abbottabad Press Club.

There were 62 cases of child sexual abuse in Hazara, he said, adding, "In addition to arresting the accused, an awareness campaign was launched with the media to prevent and control this menace from the society." Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mehsud, President Abbottabad Press Club Muhammad Amir Shehzad Jadoon also addressed the function.

District Khatib Mufti Abdul Wajid, President High Court Bar Association Sardar Rauf, President District Bar Jahangir Elahi Advocate besides a large number of traders were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Khan Mehsud said that it was pleasure working with Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman and hoped that his appointment as IG Islamabad would be a positive and result oriented step.

Appreciating the performance and suggesting to continue revolutionary measures in rooting out crime, at the end of the ceremony, Abbottabad Press Club, Abbottabad Union of Journalists and others presented souvenirs to Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman and wished him good luck.