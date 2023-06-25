Open Menu

Efforts Afoot To Expand Tax Network, Growth Rate: Kiyani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Efforts afoot to expand tax network, growth rate: Kiyani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economic and Energy Affairs Bilal Azhar Kayani on Saturday said the incumbent government under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, has taken extensive measures to expand the tax network and growth rate.

An amount of 466 billion rupees has been allocated for BISP to help under privilege groups of people, he said while talking to a private television channel. The government in the current budget has also increased the allocation for BISP to facilitate maximum beneficiaries, he informed.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, with the help of coalition partners, had protected the country from falling into the default line.

He blamed Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government for the current economic situation, saying that it had created mistrust with IMF.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to dispel the impression created by the PTI chief during his tenure.

He said the tough agreement was made by the PTI regime and the people are facing a difficult time due to the weak policies of Imran's party.

To a question about the 9th review program of IMF, he said, we hope to make soft agreements with IMF. He said that the government had fulfilled the promises made with IMF and completed all requirements demanded by IMF.

To a question, he said that the government has planned to boost the economy, agriculture, and information technology sectors besides exports for achieving targets set by the PML-N government for the next fiscal year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Exports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Agriculture Muslim TV All From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

1 hour ago
 Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

3 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

4 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

4 hours ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

4 hours ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

4 hours ago
PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

5 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

5 hours ago
 Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

6 hours ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

6 hours ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

7 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan