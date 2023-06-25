Efforts afoot to expand tax network, growth rate: Kiyani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economic and Energy Affairs Bilal Azhar Kayani on Saturday said the incumbent government under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, has taken extensive measures to expand the tax network and growth rate.

An amount of 466 billion rupees has been allocated for BISP to help under privilege groups of people, he said while talking to a private television channel. The government in the current budget has also increased the allocation for BISP to facilitate maximum beneficiaries, he informed.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, with the help of coalition partners, had protected the country from falling into the default line.

He blamed Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government for the current economic situation, saying that it had created mistrust with IMF.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to dispel the impression created by the PTI chief during his tenure.

He said the tough agreement was made by the PTI regime and the people are facing a difficult time due to the weak policies of Imran's party.

To a question about the 9th review program of IMF, he said, we hope to make soft agreements with IMF. He said that the government had fulfilled the promises made with IMF and completed all requirements demanded by IMF.

To a question, he said that the government has planned to boost the economy, agriculture, and information technology sectors besides exports for achieving targets set by the PML-N government for the next fiscal year.