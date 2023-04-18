Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower export: NA told  

, ,

Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Agha Rafiullah has told the house that agreements with different countries were in the pipeline to enhance the manpower export.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Agha Rafiullah told the house that agreements with different countries were in the pipeline to enhance the manpower export.

The Parliamentary Secretary said the Protectorate of Emigrant Offices will also be established in all major cities including Sukkur, Bannu and Gilgit Baltistan. He said a summary in this regard has been moved by the Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development.

Several bills were laid before the House today.

These included: Islamabad Capital Territory State Counsels Remuneration Bill, the Drugs Amendment Bill , the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Amendment Bill, The ICT Criminal Prosecution Service Bill, Pakistan Penal Code Amendment Bill, the Allied Health Professionals Council Amendment Bill and Pakistan Red Crescent Society Bill.

The chair referred the bills to the Standing Committees concerned.

Taking the floor, Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Agha Rafiullah said a proper mechanism should be put in place to ensure appointment of judges on merit.

He said a reference should also be filed seeking clarification as if the Chief Ministers can dissolve assemblies without citing any reason at the whims of one person.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again tomorrow at twelve noon.