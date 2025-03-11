Open Menu

Efforts Afoot To Extend Relief To Citizens In Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The district administration is taking effective measures to extend relief to citizens by ensuring availability of essential edible items at officially prescribed rates.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arslan visited the price monitoring desk setup at Rahim Bazar for facilitating consumers to review complaints regarding pricing of food items.

However, according to the district administration no complaints were found registered against any shopkeeper.

Later, he conducted various general stores, butcher shops, fruit and vegetable vendors, and hotels and checked prices of various items.

During inspection, rate lists were also prominently displayed at all shops, and the prices were found to be in accordance with the government-notified rates.

