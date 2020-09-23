UrduPoint.com
Efforts Afoot To Hold LG Election: Nasir

Muhammad Irfan 46 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that efforts are being made to hold local body elections during giving time.

He said this while inaugurating a free dialysis ward on behalf of Rehman Foundation on Wednesday.

Nasir said that all possible steps are being taken to solve the problems of Karachi.

Well known scholars Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Dr. Waqar Ahmed, Naseem Rajput Syed Ziaul Hassan, Ahmed Shah and Dr. Khaleda Kanwal were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that free dialysis by Rehman Foundation is a good initiative. The Sindh government values the welfare agencies engaged in the work and service of humanity, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

