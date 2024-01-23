Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in general election

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Tahir Mansoor Khan and Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat presided over a meeting regarding implementation code of conduct in general elections 2024 in Quetta Division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Tahir Mansoor Khan and Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat presided over a meeting regarding implementation code of conduct in general elections 2024 in Quetta Division.

In the meeting, the District Returning Officers (DROs) and District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) were instructed to implement the code of conduct in the election and to take action against the violators on a daily basis.

They said that there are complaints of violations of the code of conduct by political parties and candidates. Therefore, all District Monitoring Officers should implement the code of conduct by issuing show cause notices, fines, removal of posters and take strict measures to prevent wall chalking on public properties.

On the direction of the Election Commission, monitoring officers go to the field and ensure the implementation of the code of conduct and submit report on a daily basis. The DMOs were also directed to take indiscriminate action in this regard, issue fines and notices where violations are found. The meeting also decided to establish control rooms in all deputy commissioners’ offices and complete the training of staff as soon as possible.

“It was also decided in the meeting that action should be taken against non-trained and absent staff deputed in the election. All transfer postings have been banned in connection with the general elections while staff leave have also been cancelled.” They also ordered the authority concerns to take action against the political parties and candidates for putting up banners, signboards, posters and other materials contrary to the prescribed size in the city.

In addition, all the candidates should comply with the prescribed size and the printers and publishers on the posters, banners and panaflex mentioned their name clearly. Do not affix any poster or other election materials with the image of any government agency or government employee. Issue a notice to them for violation. Placing posters, party flags and wall chalking on all government and private properties is strictly prohibited.

All DROs are directed to make all advance preparations to avoid any trouble on polling day. Addressing the meeting, the Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan said that conducting elections is a national duty and no concession will be made to those who show irresponsibility and absent staff, so all the staff should realize their responsibility to complete all the process of the elections in a good manner.

He instructed that all DROs should take strict action against those absent from election duty. Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat ordered all DROs and DMOs to follow the rules regarding general elections implement code of conduct and take immediate action on violations.

He said that strict action should be taken against those found guilty of exhibiting weapons, holding rallies and meetings without prior permission of the relevant authorities, posting posters, wall chalking and flags on government property and places for election campaign. All political parties and candidates have been directed to ensure the implementation of the Code of Conduct for the General Elections.