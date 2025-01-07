Open Menu

Efforts Afoot To Improve Healthcare System In Balochistan: Sarfraz Bugti

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that efforts have been taken to improve the healthcare system in the province, and under a public-private partnership, quality healthcare services will be provided, with aimed that the common people will have access to quality healthcare facilities at their doorstep.

The chief minister in called on meeting with Director of Sundas Foundation, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Aftab Hussain was briefed about the activities of the Sundas Foundation across the country, including Balochistan.

During the meeting, they discussed the need to expand the Sundas Foundation’s activities in Balochistan and provide facilities for the treatment of hemophilia thalassemia and blood related diseases in the underdeveloped areas.

He appreciated the services of the Sundas Foundation, highlighted that the foundation has done significant work in treating blood related diseases, benefiting millions of poor people.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti assured full cooperation regarding the establishment of a Sundas Foundation center in Quetta and emphasized that the Balochistan government is committed to bring reforms in the healthcare sector.

He stressed the need to further expand cooperation between government and non-governmental organizations in public welfare matters.

During the meeting, Director of Sundas Foundation Aftab Hussain praised the chief minister's seriousness and strong resolve regarding the provision of quality healthcare facilities in Balochistan and assured that the Sundas Foundation is ready to expand its services in the underdeveloped areas of the province.

