Efforts Afoot To Improve Traffic System, Says MDA DG

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) has taken a significant step of 'lane marking' of main roads to address the issues of traffic jam and parking in the city.

On the directions of Director General MDA Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan, Engineering Directorate wing has initiated lane marking work on major roads of the city.

Rana Saleem said that the marking of all roads across the city would be made in collaboration with City Traffic Police. The line for motorcycles parking from Katchery Chowk to MDA Chowk and parking lines have been made for car parking at Katchery Chowk to alleviate traffic congestion.

DG MDA stated that the lane marking work at Kalma Chowk to Chungi No 7 and Chungi No 9 to Eid Gah chowk was also underway.

Lane marking for parking will reduce problems like traffic jams and traffic accidents will also be avoided by maintaining traffic discipline.

Mr Saleem said that under the special road safety campaign, road infrastructure and road engineering would also be improved on all the roads of Multan. Efforts were underway to improve the traffic system through mutual coordination. MDA's enforcement team was conducting daily operations against encroachments and illegal constructions to address citizens' concerns. He said that they were striving to solve the problems of the citizens.

