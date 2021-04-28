UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Afoot To Make GB, A Tourism Hub : Gandapur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Efforts afoot to make GB, a tourism hub : Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday said all out efforts were being ensured to make Gilgit-Baltistan, a hub of tourism.

He said Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf (PTI) government has given due attention to the sector, following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who remained a strong proponent of tourism promotion in the country.

In a meeting with a delegation of GB, the minister said Gilgit-Baltistan was rich in natural beauty and an attractive destination for tourists from all over the world.

He noted that tourism infrastructure was being revamped at the region to make the tourism sites accessible to the tourist.

"Tourism development will not only raise the living standard of area people, but also provide them with ample employment opportunities," Gandapur remarked.

The number of national parks in GB has been increased to protect the environment and wildlife at the region, the minister observed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Gilgit Baltistan Hub All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for i ..

41 minutes ago

Ombudsman Sindh directs MD WASA Hyderabad for regu ..

6 minutes ago

Eight die in blaze at illegal hostel in Latvia: po ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather o ..

6 minutes ago

TDRA awarded ISO 17065 certification for its telec ..

54 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares finish with gains 28 april 2021

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.