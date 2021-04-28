Efforts afoot to make GB, a tourism hub : Gandapur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday said all out efforts were being ensured to make Gilgit-Baltistan, a hub of tourism.

He said Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf (PTI) government has given due attention to the sector, following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who remained a strong proponent of tourism promotion in the country.

In a meeting with a delegation of GB, the minister said Gilgit-Baltistan was rich in natural beauty and an attractive destination for tourists from all over the world.

He noted that tourism infrastructure was being revamped at the region to make the tourism sites accessible to the tourist.

"Tourism development will not only raise the living standard of area people, but also provide them with ample employment opportunities," Gandapur remarked.

The number of national parks in GB has been increased to protect the environment and wildlife at the region, the minister observed.