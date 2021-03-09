Efforts afoot to make Islamabad crime free city : SSP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Tuesday said security forces has renewed efforts to transform Islamabad into a crime free capital.

All resources would be utilized to secure lives and properties of citizens, he said in a statement issued here.

Meanwhile, police has arrested 12 criminals including two members of a snatcher's gang and recovered cash, kites, strings and weapons from their possession.

Superintendent of Police ( Industrial- Area ) Liaqat Hayat Niazi formed a police team headed by Station House Officer Sabzi Mandi Malik Liaqat Ali along with other officials which held two dacoits identified as Muhammad Irfan, Zakar-Ullah and recovered cash Rs 2,54,500 and a pistol with ammunition from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed numerous incidents of snatching in areas of IJP road and Sabzi Mandi.

Police also arrested two accused Usama Abbasi and Hassan Raza and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Industrial- Area zone police also arrested an absconder.

Meanwhile, on Safe City Call SHO Sihala along with other officials arrested two accused Jhanzaib Khan and Sohail Khan and recovered two Kalashnikovs along with ammunition from their possession.

Khanna police arrested accused Kamran and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Koral police apprehended two accused Azmat Khan and Zahoor Khan and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Likewise, Lohibher police arrested a kite seller namely Waseem and recovered kites and strings from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Operations have appreciated the performance of police teams and directed all cops to remain vigilant in their areas while no laxity would be tolerated in that regard.