Efforts Afoot To Make Islamabad Safest City: SSP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Efforts afoot to make Islamabad safest city: SSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Syed Mustafa Tanvir on Wednesday said efforts were afoot to make Islamabad safest city as it is a foremost priority of the Federal capital police.

A massive crackdown was launched against anti-social elements and drug peddlers to purge this menace from the city, the SSP said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

The police stations falling under the jurisdiction of Industrial Area zone conducted special checking following the directions of SP Liaqat Hayat Niazi.

The police teams apprehended five accused Musawar Khan, Sakhi Dad, Qasir Taj, Muhammad Saddique and Muhammad Nazeer and recovered 230 gram heroin, four illicit pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover SP (Saddar- zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special teams of Ramana and Margalla police stations that recovered 2100 grams of hashish by arresting two drug peddlers Abid and Abrhim.

Similarly Ramna police also arrested two afghan Nationals accused namely Ahmed and Hassal.

Further-more Aabpara police arrested two accused Muhammad Aamir and Jame Jozaf and rcovered 125 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

