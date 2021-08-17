UrduPoint.com

Efforts Afoot To Make Islamabad Safest City: SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Syed Mustafa Tanweer Tuesday said the efforts were afoot to make the federal capital safest city as it was foremost priority of the Islamabad police

He said that, during last 24 hours Islamabad Police arrested 13 accused from different areas of the city.

According to the details, SP (Rural-Zone), Nosherwan constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Lohibher along with others that arrested a wanted criminal Mohabbat Khan and recovered gold ornament and cash from him and further investigations is underway.

Moreover, a team of Shahzad Town police under the supervision of ASP Faryal Fareed including SHO Shahzad Town Muhammad Azeem and other apprehended accused Kamran Hussain s/o Fazal Hussain resident of Alipur Batala Islamabad and recovered stolen cash, mobile phone and one 30 bore illicit pistol along with ammunition from him and further investigation is underway from him.

Furthermore Lohibher police arrested accused Irfan involved in illegal gas refilling.

Koral police arrested accused Muhammad Ramzan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Margalla police arrested accused Roshan Ali and recovered stolen valuable from him.

Shalimar police arrested three accused Khurram Shahzad, Nadeem Abbas and Tahir and recovered stolen valuable from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed five proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated the performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

