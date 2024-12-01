Efforts Afoot To Make Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Gyne Hospital Loralai: Amin Mandokhail
Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr Amin Mandokhail said that the Health Department would make the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Gyne Hospital Loralai a model hospital for the treatment of women.
The meeting held under the chairmanship of Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr Amin Mandokhail, was informed that the plan of the establishment of Nutrition Stabilization and EPI Static Center at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Gyne Hospital Loralai would be executed soon.
A meeting was held with the support of Maternal and Newborn Child Health Program (MNCH) regarding the functioning of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Gyne Hospital Loralai under the chairmanship of Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr Amin Mandokhail.
Amin said that the operationalization of the Gyne Hospital Loralai will significantly reduce the number of maternity cases while the hospital will also provide uninterrupted medical facilities to women.
The Director General Health also said that with the rapid increase in the population ratio, the burden on the health centers has also been increased many times and along with this, Primary health care hospitals are also being focused on in a phased manner.
In this way, by strengthening healthcare at the primary level, the burden on the tertiary care hospitals will be significantly reduced, while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Gyne Hospital Loralai will be the best treatment center in the area.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHO among 2 suspended for corruption21 minutes ago
-
Gilani extends greetings on Sindhi cCulture Day21 minutes ago
-
166 absconders involved in heinous crime held31 minutes ago
-
Muqam announces compensation for Parachinar victims31 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered31 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad holds open court to address public and police complaints31 minutes ago
-
City shivers as cold wave intensifies41 minutes ago
-
Digital literacy boosts women entrepreneurs in Mardan41 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad orders swift arrest of fugitives, enhances security measures41 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti felicitates Sindhi people on Sindhi Culture Day41 minutes ago
-
ITP's special traffic education campaign targets underage drivers, violators41 minutes ago
-
LESCO hunts down transformers thieves gang51 minutes ago