Efforts Afoot To Make Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Gyne Hospital Loralai: Amin Mandokhail

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr Amin Mandokhail said that the Health Department would make the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Gyne Hospital Loralai a model hospital for the treatment of women.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr Amin Mandokhail, was informed that the plan of the establishment of Nutrition Stabilization and EPI Static Center at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Gyne Hospital Loralai would be executed soon.

A meeting was held with the support of Maternal and Newborn Child Health Program (MNCH) regarding the functioning of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Gyne Hospital Loralai under the chairmanship of Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr Amin Mandokhail.

Amin said that the operationalization of the Gyne Hospital Loralai will significantly reduce the number of maternity cases while the hospital will also provide uninterrupted medical facilities to women.

The Director General Health also said that with the rapid increase in the population ratio, the burden on the health centers has also been increased many times and along with this, Primary health care hospitals are also being focused on in a phased manner.

In this way, by strengthening healthcare at the primary level, the burden on the tertiary care hospitals will be significantly reduced, while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Gyne Hospital Loralai will be the best treatment center in the area.

More Stories From Pakistan