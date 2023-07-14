Efforts afoot to make women financially independent says commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Friday suggested the Women's Chamber of Commerce organize events to showcase female talent to the world.

"An exhibition should be held in August to help generate revenue to run the daily routine business of the Chamber," said the commissioner while talking to a delegation of the Women's Chamber of Commerce.

Chatta said the government was well aware of the problems faced by businesswomen in the current economic conditions, adding the contract of their office at the social welfare complex had been renewed.

He said that the government was making efforts to make women financially independent and become economically active.

The role of women in the development of any society was indispensable while various measures have been taken by the Punjab government for the safety and welfare of women, making them a part of the economic growth under Vision 2023.

President National Business Women Council and Chamber group leader Hina Mansab Khan, President Riffat Shaheen, Founder President Asma Kanwal, Vice President Rahat Jabeen, Human resource manager Noreen Tariq and secretary general Junaid Yusuf participated in the meeting.