UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Afoot To Meet Electricity Demand: Chief Engineer Lesco

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:51 PM

Efforts afoot to meet electricity demand: Chief Engineer Lesco

Chief Engineer Lesco Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad has said that efforts are being made to meet the electricity demand of the people and for this purpose, all efforts are being made

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Engineer Lesco Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad has said that efforts are being made to meet the electricity demand of the people and for this purpose, all efforts are being made.

He said this while addressing an open kutchery here Saturday. On the occasion, Xen Altaf Hussain Khokhar, Xen Muhammad Khan, Line Superintendent Sohail were also present. Manzoor Ahmad said that Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project was playing an important role in meeting the electricity demand and load shedding in Attock area was comparatively less than other areas.

He said theft of electricity has been controlled up to maximum level while unserviceable meter cases are being solved as per the report of the laboratory and high tension wires crossing over buildings are being adjusted. The Chief Engineer said that construction of new dams was the need of the day and said that because of not constructing Kalabagh dam, water level in this area is going down gradually which is not a good omen.

Later, he listened to the complaints of the electricity consumers and ensured that their complaints will be redressed on priority.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Altaf Hussain Electricity Water Dam Attock Ghazi All

Recent Stories

Private institute sets up liver transplant camp

53 seconds ago

Punjab University ORIC organizes workshop on resea ..

56 seconds ago

Russia suspends Georgian airline flights in its te ..

58 seconds ago

'Writer Abdur Rasheed's death closes chapter of pr ..

1 minute ago

Williamson and Taylor get New Zealand back on trac ..

15 minutes ago

Johnson domestic 'row' rocks UK leadership race

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.