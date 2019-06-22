Efforts afoot to meet electricity demand: Chief Engineer Lesco

Chief Engineer Lesco Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad has said that efforts are being made to meet the electricity demand of the people and for this purpose, all efforts are being made

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Engineer Lesco Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad has said that efforts are being made to meet the electricity demand of the people and for this purpose, all efforts are being made.

He said this while addressing an open kutchery here Saturday. On the occasion, Xen Altaf Hussain Khokhar, Xen Muhammad Khan, Line Superintendent Sohail were also present. Manzoor Ahmad said that Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project was playing an important role in meeting the electricity demand and load shedding in Attock area was comparatively less than other areas.

He said theft of electricity has been controlled up to maximum level while unserviceable meter cases are being solved as per the report of the laboratory and high tension wires crossing over buildings are being adjusted. The Chief Engineer said that construction of new dams was the need of the day and said that because of not constructing Kalabagh dam, water level in this area is going down gradually which is not a good omen.

Later, he listened to the complaints of the electricity consumers and ensured that their complaints will be redressed on priority.