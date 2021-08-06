Efforts afoot to plant 170m saplings during monsoon in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :To counter climate change and deforestation challenges, the KP Forest Department has accelerated efforts to plant 170 million saplings against the set target of 41.194 million during ongoing monsoon campaign in the province.

Conservator KP Forest Department, Gulzar Rehman, told APP that initially our plantation target for monsoon was 41.194 million saplings and now efforts was underway to plant 170 million keeping in view of enhanced fit planting stock being received from nurseries and assisted natural regeneration.

He said out of 170 million, efforts were being made to increase plantation targets to 61 million while 109 million saplings to be raised through assisted natural regeneration during monsoon.

As many as 153.591 million seedlings have been grown in forest department nurseries out of which 41.194 million saplings were fit for monsoon plantation in KP.

Conservator said 29.757 million saplings would be planted through departmental plantation including 14.046 million in merged areas, 2.499 million through mass plantation events, 4.370 million through farmers, 385,000 through village developmental committee (VDCs) and 3.431 through defense forces of Pakistan.

He said 7,51,000 saplings would be planted through educational institutions, Govt departments and others institutions while sowing and dibbling on 2338.32 acres would be carried out on suitable sites in the province.

Private sector are being engaged in maintaining inventories of trees while 30 plantation sites were selected for Miyawaki plantation where 4,000 plants to be sown in each Miyawaki site.

A total of 120,000 plants would be planted under Miyawaki campaign besides fruits trees plantation in parks and one percent of all developmental initiatives for trees plantation by all line departments. He said five percent of all commercial building structures should be allocated for trees plantations.

Gulzar Rehman said 'Plant for Pakistan' week was being observed from August 1-7 across Khyber Pakthunkhwa where Ministers, MNAs, MPAs and others public office holders from different departments including from judiciary and defense forces of Pakistan were being invited to participate and inaugurate plantation events.

Terming, Billion Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP), as the world's fourth biggest plantation drive, after China, India and Ethiopia, he said BONN Challenge's commitment of restoring and rehabilitating degraded forests and raising new plantation over 3,48,000 hectare, has been surpassed, adding that BONN Challenge through IUCN has certified the project achievements.

He said following successful completion of first phase of BTAP appreciated by national and international organizations including World Economic Forum, BONN Challenge, COP-21 and Asian Protected Area Partnership, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched 10 BTAP on September 2, 2018 across the country where 10 billion saplings would be planted across the country including additional one billion in KP by 2023. Work on 10BTAP is successfully underway in KP and by June 30 last, about 500 million saplings were planted in the province.

Under 10 BTAP, he said that 6,250 forest enclosures, raising of new plantation on 111,314 hectare, sowing and dibbling on 25,600 hectare and range management on 5,000 hectare would be achieved besides free distribution of 199.900 million plants, 2.800 million fruits' plants and three million ornamental plants in the province.

Additionally 252,000 hectare forest restoration pledge of KP government has been officially accepted by BONN Challenge in its meeting held in Brazil in March 2018.

Conservator said tourist are being invited to plants trees under theme, "trees bring greenery and greenery brings happiness," to make Nathiagali, Thandyani, Naran, Kaghan, Kalam, Madain, Malam Jabba, Kumrat and others tourists destination lush green.