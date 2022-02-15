UrduPoint.com

Efforts Afoot To Provide Better Civic Services To Masses: Administrator

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 07:26 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Tuesday said that all out efforts were being made by the district administration of East to serve the people in better way with regard to civic services.

He said this while inspecting drain cleaning and construction work at various areas including Sachal Goth, around Patel hospital and at CP Barar Society UC12 here, said a press release issued here.

He said the work was being done for the improvement of roads and execute other development works within the available resources.

The local residents appreciated the efforts of Rehmatullah Sheikh and Executive Engineer Iqbal Ahmed Mallah for ensuring solution to their long standing problems.

