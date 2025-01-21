Efforts Afoot To Provide Technical Training To Balochistan Levies Force: DG
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 06:47 PM
Director General of Balochistan Levies Force, Abdul Ghaffar Magsi on Tuesday said that efforts would be taken to provide technical training alongside with the required training, tools, and skills to maintain law and order situation in the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Director General of Balochistan Levies Force, Abdul Ghaffar Magsi on Tuesday said that efforts would be taken to provide technical training alongside with the required training, tools, and skills to maintain law and order situation in the province.
In a statement issued here, he said that the Levies Force in Balochistan is a unique force as it is community-based and has a direct connection with the public.
The Levies Force has earned a distinct reputation for bravery, courage, and honor throughout its century-long history.
He further said that in 80 percent of the areas where the Levies operate, the crime rate is insignificant.
He emphasized that Levies personnel are always at the forefront in maintaining law and order, as well as in disasters including earthquakes, accidents, floods, and other events.
He urged the Levies personnel to always stay connected with the public and remain prepared to protect them so that the public holds them in high regard.
He also advised them to maintain such a standard that even terrorists are afraid of the Levies Force.
Magsi directed that the Levies personnel should avoid harassing people and always remain vigilant to safeguard the public’s life and property.
He urged the Levies personnel to utilize all their capabilities to provide professional services, stay alert for the protection of citizens' lives and property, and take strict action against miscreant elements.
Recent Stories
WHO regrets United States’ announcement of intent to withdraw
Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul A ..
The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) law conference on 24th
Health Advisor calls for accountability, improved performance
South Korea's suspended president attends impeachment hearing
GCU honors co-curricular excellence at 23rd convocation
Voter's gender gap reduced to 7.4pc; Minister for Law and Justice and Human Righ ..
Efforts afoot to provide technical training to Balochistan Levies Force: DG
Hania Aamir’s playful response to Rakhi Sawant’s dance challenge goes viral
Suthra Punjab programme reviewed
EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers
Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chairs mee ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) law conference on 24th4 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor calls for accountability, improved performance4 minutes ago
-
Voter's gender gap reduced to 7.4pc; Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Naze ..4 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to provide technical training to Balochistan Levies Force: DG4 minutes ago
-
Suthra Punjab programme reviewed8 minutes ago
-
EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chairs meeting of Ring Road co ..8 minutes ago
-
Lawyers call on City Police Officer8 minutes ago
-
Four robbers arrested, Rs2.6m loot recovered4 minutes ago
-
District admin adopts digital solutions to boost good governance4 minutes ago
-
Fake pesticides worth over Rs8.4mn seized4 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sindh holds awareness workshop at IBA University15 minutes ago