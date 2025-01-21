Efforts afoot to provide technical training to Balochistan Levies Force: DG

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Director General of Balochistan Levies Force, Abdul Ghaffar Magsi on Tuesday said that efforts would be taken to provide technical training alongside with the required training, tools, and skills to maintain law and order situation in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that the Levies Force in Balochistan is a unique force as it is community-based and has a direct connection with the public.

The Levies Force has earned a distinct reputation for bravery, courage, and honor throughout its century-long history.

He further said that in 80 percent of the areas where the Levies operate, the crime rate is insignificant.

He emphasized that Levies personnel are always at the forefront in maintaining law and order, as well as in disasters including earthquakes, accidents, floods, and other events.

He urged the Levies personnel to always stay connected with the public and remain prepared to protect them so that the public holds them in high regard.

He also advised them to maintain such a standard that even terrorists are afraid of the Levies Force.

Magsi directed that the Levies personnel should avoid harassing people and always remain vigilant to safeguard the public’s life and property.

He urged the Levies personnel to utilize all their capabilities to provide professional services, stay alert for the protection of citizens' lives and property, and take strict action against miscreant elements.