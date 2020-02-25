Efforts afoot to recover professional tax dues : Taxation Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that departmental action would be taken against those officers who failed to achieve targets in terms of recovery of Professional Tax from their respective beats/areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that departmental action would be taken against those officers who failed to achieve targets in terms of recovery of Professional Tax from their respective beats/areas.

This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office here on Tuesday.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Excise Taxes Karachi Iqbal Ahmed Laghari and other officers also attended the meeting.

He asked them to make all out efforts for the recovery of defaulting amount of Professional Tax and ensure to get the assigned target achieved without fail.

He also directed to constitute teams for recovery of the taxes.

Mukesh Chawla said that the time has come that overall recovery of the taxes must be made up to the mark and all payments and assessment of the units/establishments must be incorporated properly along with documentary evidence and finalized by the DD/ETO concerned.

He asked the officers to maintain the record such as register, files and other relevant documentation in a proper manner, asking them to chalk out a comprehensive plan for the recovery of the taxes.