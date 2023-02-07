UrduPoint.com

Efforts Afoot To Reduce Deficit Of Pakistan Railways: Senate Informed

Published February 07, 2023

Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan has told the House during Question Hour that efforts are afoot to reduce the deficit of Pakistan Railways by improving its service.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) The Senate was informed that 190 passenger coaches and seven hundred and fifty high capacity wagons will be locally assembled in Pakistan under transfer of technology agreement with China.

Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan told the House during Question Hour that efforts are afoot to reduce the deficit of Pakistan Railways by improving its service. He said a land business plan has also been prepared to minimize its revenue and expenditure gap.

The Minister of State said up-gradation of infrastructure under ML-1 will go a long way in uplifting Pakistan Railways. He said there is also a plan to shift the trains to electricity after the completion of ML-1.

Responding to a supplementary question, Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan said Radio Pakistan is a national broadcaster and it will always be our endeavor to further improve its performance. He said both Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will see development in the days to come.

The Senate was informed today that a center has been established in Tarlai area of Islamabad to keep the stray dogs.

Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan told the House during Question Hour that at present, seven hundred and three dogs are housed in the center.

He said a complaint cell has also been established where the people can report the presence or free roaming of stray dogs.

The Minister of State said the animals also have the rights and these will be taken care of.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan said the government has recently reduced the prices of twenty essential medicines and a notification to this effect was also issued on 11th of last month.

He also referred to the increase made in the medicines by the previous government of PTI.

Responding to another Calling Attention Notice moved by Danesh Kumar, Minister of State for Law said work is in progress for the dualization of 790 kilometers N-25 from Karachi to Quetta and Chaman.

He assured that this important highway will be completed to ensure smooth and safe flow of traffic on it.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at ten thirty am.

