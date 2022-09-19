Efforts afoot to remove encroachment at G-14/1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) was making all-out efforts to remove all encroachments from Sector G-14/1 to hand out possession to the genuine allottees shortly.

In this regard Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani had chaired a meeting to review development work in the Sector G-14/1, an official in the Ministry told APP.

He said the FGEHA had sought assistance from the Islamabad civil administration and federal apex agency to resolve the issues as soon as possible to deliver the plots to the federal employees.

The official said the Housing Scheme Phase-IV was launched in 2004 in sector G-14/1, 2, 3 in federal capital and the development work of sub Sector G-14/1, 2, 3 was awarded in 2012.

In sector G-14/1, he said the survey of Built-Up Properties (BUPs) was going on and would be completed in near future while the possession of some plots of sector G-14/3 has been handed over to allottees.

He said the rehabilitation and infrastructure development works of Sector G-14/4, had also been awarded and works were in progress with full swing. The FGEHA was trying its best to complete the said works.

The development work of Sub-Sector G-14/2 & 3 was awarded to M/s NCL in 2012 and 60 percent development work of roads completed, he added.

He said the electricity lines have been laid by Islamabad Electric supply Company (IESCO) and Sub-Sector G-14/3 has been energized. The issue of BUPs in G-14/2 & G-14/3 will be resolved soon.

