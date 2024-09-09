Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab while chairing a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the arrangements for Rabi'-ul-Awwal, held at Bagh-e-Ibn Qasim, Clifton, emphasized that efforts will be made to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab while chairing a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the arrangements for Rabi'-ul-Awwal, held at Bagh-e-Ibn Qasim, Clifton, emphasized that efforts will be made to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor Karachi said that the month of Rabi' al-Awwal is a sacred and blessed month for Muslims, during which the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was born, guiding humanity from the depths of ignorance and providing the light of guidance in the form of the Holy Quran, which continues to lead us throughout time.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that organizing the arrangements for Rabi' al-Awwal is not merely our responsibility but our honor.

He stated that the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serves as a beacon for us and has guided us in every aspect of life.

He urged those who truly love the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to demonstrate their love through their actions and by following the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH).

The Mayor mentioned that the arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal are acts of virtue and will be made as optimal as possible with the consultation of scholars.

He also announced that a program for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be organized at Bagh-e-Ibn Qasim, where scholars, reciters, and intellectuals from all sects, as well as a large number of citizens, will be invited.

During the meeting ulema presented various suggestions regarding municipal issues and emphasized the immediate resolution of these problems.

Many of the issues raised were related to sanitation, road repairs, removal of encroachments, sewerage line leaks, security, and power outages caused by K-Electric.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor of Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management board Imtiaz Shah, CEO of Water Corporation Asadullah Khan, Karachi Mayor’s spokesperson for political affairs Karamullah Waqasi, DIG Traffic, various district deputy commissioners, SSPs, scholars, and a large number of procession organizers.

Scholars who attended the meeting included Maulana Muhammad Akbar Dars, Allama Muhammad Sadiq Jafari, Syed Razi Haider Rizvi, Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Dr. Jameel Rathore, Mufti Muhammad Aabid, Muhammad Yaqoob Attari, Asif Raza Qadri, Akbar Shah, Mufti Muhammad Naveed Abbasi, Nasir Hussain Khan, Altaf Qazalbash, Maulana Muhammad Ashraf Gormani, Muhammad Imran Attari, and others.

The Mayor Karachi expressed that he is well aware of the city’s problems and is taking steps to address them.

He mentioned that recent rains had damaged the city’s roads, and efforts are underway to repair and improve them.

He assured that compared to previous years, this year’s roads have not accumulated water, as Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) adopted a joint strategy with various agencies to manage the situation effectively, resulting in smooth traffic flow on major roads.

He also promised to discuss the issue of power outages with K-Electric officials to ensure that Rabi-ul-Awwal events are not disrupted and that the processions and gatherings are held smoothly.

Additionally, he mentioned that discussions will be held with towns responsible for local issues to address them independently.

Scholars thanked the Mayor for convening the meeting to discuss the arrangements for the holy month and listening to their concerns, and procession organizers requested improved security measures for events.