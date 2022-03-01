Efforts afoot to resolve legitimate problems of teachers, says Education Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Education Minister, Mir Naseebullah Muree has said that the incumbent government was making all out efforts to resolve the legitimate problems of the teachers and other employees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Education Minister, Mir Naseebullah Muree has said that the incumbent government was making all out efforts to resolve the legitimate problems of the teachers and other employees.

He said this while talking to protesting community teachers here on Tuesday. Community teachers are on strike for resolution of their issues by setting up camp in front of Quetta Press Club.

Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Muree during his visit to the camp assured that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo was using all available resources to solve the problems of teachers and other employees.

"As many as 114 suspended teachers of Ketch Turbat districts, who had been protesting for several months, have been reinstated," he said adding that we are trying to resolve the issues of upgrading of JVT and JET teachers as soon as possible.

Minister maintained that education department had sent a summary which was objected by the law department. I have directed the education secretary to immediately prepare a summary of the up gradation and I will try to resolve the teachers' other legitimate demands including up gradation immediately.