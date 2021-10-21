Efforts afoot to resolve problems of people: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Sindh government was making all-out efforts to resolve problems of the people at their doorstep

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Sindh government was making all-out efforts to resolve problems of the people at their doorstep.

He said this while talking to a delegation of party workers here at his office on Thursday.

We believe in solution of people's problems, he asserted, telling that strict instructions have been issued to address the problems of the people at their doorstep.

For this purpose, open Khatcheries are being held in every district across the province, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further said. In these open Khatcheries, the entire cabinet, including the Chief Minister of Sindh, is working to resolve public issues.

The positive results of these open Khatcheries were emerging, he claimed.