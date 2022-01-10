Efforts afoot to resolve public grievances on priority, says IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police step up efforts to resolve public grievances on priority, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas while listening public complaints during khuli kucheri.

He strictly directed all zonal officers to take immediate and strict action against land grabbers. "No one would be allowed to grab property of any citizen" he added.

Islamabad police chief said that it is our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on priority.

He said that citizens at Khuli Kuchehri (open court) should be behaved in a respectful manner and their trust on police department to be won through resolving their issues.

The IGP also directed all SHOs to remain present in their offices from 03:00pm to 05:00pm daily and listen public complaints.

Such interactions with citizens are aimed to promote community policing, resolve the issues of people at their door steps through merit and curb activities of anti-social elements, he added.