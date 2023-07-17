Efforts afoot to restore closed family quarters in jails: Hidayat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prison Hidayat Ullah Khan Afridi on Monday said that the provincial caretaker government has taken solid steps for the restoration of the closed family quarters in all jails.

In a press statement issued here from his office, he said that the Communication and Works (C&W) department Government of the KP team has visited the sites of non-functional family quarters and made necessary inspections for the renovation and other construction work.

He added that in 2005 the then KP government had taken a step to establish family quarters in prisons and in the first phase in Central Jail Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Mardan and Haripur family quarters were formed while in other jails the establishment of the family quarter were also included in the scheme.

He maintained that due to the law-and-order situation in 2012 in the province, the family quarters which were established in five jails had to close, saying that family quarters are the conjugal right of prisoners and the incumbent KP caretaker government making efforts for the restoration of closed family quarters.

The establishment of family quarters, Caretaker Special Assistant Hidayat Ullah Khan said, is a good step and the caretaker KP government is trying to restore all the close family quarters very soon.