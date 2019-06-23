ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Managing Director of Pakistan Television (PTV) Aamer Manzoor said steps were being taken to improve the national television's performance and bring it at par with the standards of world class broadcasting institutions.

He said the golden era of the state television would be brought back soon by following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the guidance of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Aamer made this resolve during a meeting with the officials of the organization here on Sunday, said a press release.

The television had dedicated and talented workers in every department who could address the issues being faced by the PTV, he maintained.

Aamer urged every stakeholder to play his due role for the development and stability of the institution.

He said the ptv was still known as a family channel for providing clean recreation to public in environment of high competition.

Aamer said the news and current affairs department were disseminating credible news instead of breaking the news in hasten. The global broadcasting organisations considered it a more reliable source for the Pakistan's news due to its strict policy regarding the credibility of source, he added.