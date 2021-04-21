UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Afoot To Set Up 200 Pre-fabricated Toilets At Public Places: CDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Efforts afoot to set up 200 pre-fabricated toilets at public places: CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Efforts are afoot to set up as many as 200 pre-fabricated toilets in the city to facilitate the citizens in responding the nature's call at public places, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Member Finance said on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said the CDA's directorates of Environment and Sanitation had already issued tenders for establishment of off-the-rack toilets at parks, picnic spots, jogging tracks, markets, highways and bus terminals.

The senior official said upgradation of more than 100 public washrooms was already underway and expected to finish soon.

He said the initiative was being taken in line with the directions of apex court which had ordered for construction of 500 toilets at the city's public places.

To a query, he said remaining 200 toilets would also be built in the next couple of months.

Earlier, CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed, in a recent talk with APP, said the civic agency would set up at least one toilet each for males and females at all public parks.

"We have decided to establish toilets at all public parks of the Federal capital, in addition to cycling and walking tracks," the chairman said while elucidating his plan for up gradation of parks in the federal capital.

Ahmed said upgradation work on the parks was in full swing, adding the transformation of all of the 235 parks of Islamabad into fully-equipped recreational facilities would be completed shortly.

Related Topics

Islamabad Cycling Amir Ali Market Capital Development Authority All Court

Recent Stories

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

45 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

1 hour ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

1 hour ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

1 hour ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.