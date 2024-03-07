Efforts Afoot To Strengthen City's Infrastructure: Mayor
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that efforts were underway to strengthen the city's infrastructure, including enhancing Safari Park and introducing various recreational projects through public-private partnerships
He said this after inaugurating internal roads, restaurants, horse riding, cafe, and a shooting range in Safari Park.
Barrister Murtaza said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had promised to revive Karachi's prosperity, and Bilawal Bhutto's vision was the progress of the city.
Significant developmental projects had begun in the city after the formation of the Sindh government, he added
Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, Dil Muhammad and mayor Karachi special representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi were also present on the occasion.
He emphasized the importance of providing entertainment facilities like indoor games, cycling, and horseback riding in major parks.
The mayor also highlighted the presence of horses in Safari Park, which was initially considered a leisure activity for the elite but was now accessible to the general public.
Additionally, he mentioned the introduction of new lions and Puma, and the ongoing work to decorate and renovate existing parks throughout Karachi.
He urged the citizens, especially the youth, to engage in healthy and constructive activities for societal improvement.
The ongoing efforts aimed to make parks and sports fields in Karachi lively and active, prioritizing equal development across all areas for standardized facilities accessible to residents, he said.
