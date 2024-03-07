Open Menu

Efforts Afoot To Strengthen City's Infrastructure: Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Efforts afoot to strengthen city's infrastructure: Mayor

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that efforts were underway to strengthen the city's infrastructure, including enhancing Safari Park and introducing various recreational projects through public-private partnerships

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that efforts were underway to strengthen the city's infrastructure, including enhancing Safari Park and introducing various recreational projects through public-private partnerships.

He said this after inaugurating internal roads, restaurants, horse riding, cafe, and a shooting range in Safari Park.

Barrister Murtaza said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had promised to revive Karachi's prosperity, and Bilawal Bhutto's vision was the progress of the city.

Significant developmental projects had begun in the city after the formation of the Sindh government, he added

Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, Dil Muhammad and mayor Karachi special representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi were also present on the occasion.

He emphasized the importance of providing entertainment facilities like indoor games, cycling, and horseback riding in major parks.

The mayor also highlighted the presence of horses in Safari Park, which was initially considered a leisure activity for the elite but was now accessible to the general public.

Additionally, he mentioned the introduction of new lions and Puma, and the ongoing work to decorate and renovate existing parks throughout Karachi.

He urged the citizens, especially the youth, to engage in healthy and constructive activities for societal improvement.

The ongoing efforts aimed to make parks and sports fields in Karachi lively and active, prioritizing equal development across all areas for standardized facilities accessible to residents, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Sports Cycling Progress Pakistan Peoples Party All Government

Recent Stories

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing ..

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..

few seconds
 Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activ ..

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU

2 seconds ago
 Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with ..

Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

3 seconds ago
 SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of mis ..

SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct

6 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

3 minutes ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

3 minutes ago
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

3 minutes ago
 House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

3 minutes ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

12 minutes ago
 Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Rankin ..

Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament

12 minutes ago
 KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflo ..

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan