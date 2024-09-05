Efforts afoot to strengthen professional capabilities of Levies, Police Force: Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that efforts are afoot to strengthen the professional capabilities of Balochistan Levies and Police force bringing them as par with international standard and contemporary needs to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism.

He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting held here at CM Secretariat to enhance the professional capacity of the Law Enforcement Agencies including, police and Levies force.

It was decided, during the meeting that police and levies force would carry out joint operations against the miscreants and outlaws irrespective of A and B area divisions, set for both forces to maintain law and order in urban and rural areas.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Shahab Ali Shah, IG Police Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari, Director General Balochistan Levies Force Naseebullah Kakar, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, and DIG Headquarters Qamar-ul-Hasan.

The IG Police and DG Levies, on the occasion briefed the meeting about the steps taken for maintaining peace in the region.

Addressing the participants, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the prime duty of both the forces is to maintain peace, tranquility and establish the law and order across the province.

“In case of any untoward incident, he urged police and Levies should take active role and react quickly to protect the lives of the public.

CM Bugti directed the IG Police to discourage the “Sifarish” culture in the police department and ensure merit and transparency in all cases posting the officers purely on the basis of their performance, eligibility and dedication.

Stressing the need for improving the capacity of the forces, he directed to further upgrade the professional training of the Quick Response Team of the Levies Force to make the Levies Force more efficient.

Sarfraz Bugti further vowed to root out the menace of terrorism with joint efforts as saying the government will eradicate terrorism, crimes and acts of sabotears with the help of the people and forces.

“We will thrive in fight against the menace of terrorism, he said expressing government resolve to defeat enemies who want to weaken Pakistan by furthering their nefarious design and baseless narrative against state,” he added.

